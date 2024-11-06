PLE disrupted in hard to reach areas as landslides block roads in Sironko

Sironko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Primary seven candidates in Sironko district were stranded for nearly two hours due to a delayed delivery of the primary leaving examination papers this morning. The delay was caused by landslides that blocked roads, affecting the distribution of the exam papers. The landslides occurred after a heavy downpour that lasted for over two hours last night.

The landslides stretched from Elgon National Park to Butandingi Sub-county, destroying crops such as maize, coffee, and bananas. Fortunately, no houses were damaged and no fatalities were reported. The heavy rocks from the landslides blocked the Nalugugu-Elgon road, which is the only route connecting hard-to-reach sub-counties like Masaba, Butandiga, Butandiga Town Council, Elgon, and Bukyabo to the lower areas of Sironko.

Ezekiel Nabubolo, the LCIII Chairperson of Butandiga Sub-county, explained that the vehicle transporting examination papers, supervisors, and invigilators to Siigwa, Mbaya, and Butandiga Primary Schools could not cross due to the road blockage. Locals tried to clear the road using hand hoes but failed because of the large rocks that required a tractor to remove.

As a result, they decided to carry the exam papers on their heads, escorted by police officers, up to the affected schools to allow the students to sit for their exams. Nabubolo added that the examinations at the affected schools started late at 11 am due to the delay in the arrival of the papers, students, invigilators, and supervisors.

He called on Sironko district to send a grader to open the road so that normal movement can resume, as people from the affected sub-counties are now unable to access lower areas.

Nelson Kirenda, the Sironko Chief Administrative Officer, confirmed the incident but stated that despite the delay in the affected areas, candidates are still sitting for their exams. He added that except for the hard-to-reach sub-counties, examinations in other parts of the district began on time.

URN