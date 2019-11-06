Pipeline affected persons in fear of attacks

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tension is high among communities on the proposed route for the crude oil pipeline in Rakai and Kyotera districts as thugs raid their homes demanding for compensation money.

Hundreds of people in Rakia and Kyotera districts required to vacate their land are upon compensation to pave way for the East Africa Crude Oil Pipe line Project (EACOP) that will connect from Hoima to Tanga in Tanzania.

However, some of the residents waiting for their compensation money from the Petroleum Authority of Uganda are in fear because of increased attacks from thugs storming their homes to demand for money.

Joseph Kasiita, one of the project affected persons in Kanoni village in Lwanda sub county, Rakai is among the victims of the robbery.

His 96-year-old father was attacked by robbers who invaded their home in the night demanding for money they received as compensation.

Speaking during the district stakeholder’s community meeting, Kasiita noted that they are currently leaving in fear because criminal gangs are on the lookout for the project beneficiaries.

He wants the district to work out a comprehensive security plan to enable them repulse the thieves once they strike again.

Geoffrey Wasswa Ssentanda, a resident of Busaalizi village in Kasasa sub county in Kyotera district, says he has also received threats from people he suspects to be thieves who regularly knock on his house at night. He called for increased police presence in their areas in form of night patrols.

Livingstone Kintu, the Lwanda sub county area Land Committee chairperson, says that the beehive of activities in the area by the different companies are luring criminal elements to attack residents in anticipation that they are receiving their compensation fees.

He says that they have so far received four reports of attempted break-ins into homes of people who were earmarked for compensation. Kintu, however, argues that they have now asked village council leaders in the area to improve their vigilance and report any strange people in their areas.

Major David Matovu, the Kyotera Resident District Commissioner says together with their counterparts in Rakai district, they are hatching up a plan that they will enable them respond to the situation.

“Now that the reports have come, we are going to do all it takes to ensure safety of our people. What we want from them community now is maximum cooperation with security agencies such that we can deal with the situation,” he noted.

Matovu says that police are investigating the incidents, adding that they are optimistic that they will find the perpetrators.

******

URN