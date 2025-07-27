Pilsner powers cultural unity at 2025 Kwegonza Avenue

Kampala, Uganda | ENTERTAINMENT | The sun was high, and so were the spirits as revelers gathered at the UMA Showgrounds in Lugogo to celebrate Bunyoro and Tooro culture at the 2025 edition of Kwegonza Avenue. The event brought together crowds to celebrate tradition and guests were welcomed with a complimentary Pilsner King as they were ushered to the red carpet runway and photobooth setting a festive tone from the start.

The food, beer and busheera stations were buzzing with activity but the Cultural Village stole an early spotlight at the Showgrounds. Crafted like a small reed palace, visitors were drawn to its authentic ambience as the gentle yet emphatic beat of traditional drums echoed through the venue. The Nsiime Cultural Troupe emerged from the setup performing the traditional Amakondere and Olunyege dances as dancing trains formed through the crowds creating a powerful sense of unity and shared heritage.

Peter Ekwang, Pilsner’s representative spoke enthusiastically saying, “Over the years, Pilsner Lager has celebrated Uganda’s cultural fabric by supporting events that embody heritage, unity and community spirit, like Kwegonza Avenue here today. Four years into this partnership, we’re proud to see it continuously growing and honouring the beloved traditions of Bunyoro and Tooro.”

The event organisers equally expressed immense gratitude for the overwhelming turnout from the Batooro, Banyoro and beyond. “We want to keep traditions alive while making them relevant to our people today so it has been great to see the numbers that showed up here,” said Leonard B. Araali, the co-founder of Kwegonza Avenue.

“The goal is to preserve and modernise cultural expression and it’s energizing to have the people and partners like Pilsner supporting this vision as we continue bridging generations.”

As evening cover fell over the grounds, the stage came alive with performances opened by Genee as the live version of his “Akiiki” hit drew the crowd closer to the stage for a communal sing-along. The diverse lineup for the night featured talents from across the region, including hip hop crew Westsyd Trap Squad, fan favourite Big Doug and other artists hailing from Hoima City, Masindi, Bundibugyo, Fort Portal, Kamwenge and across the region.

The evening energy peaked as gospel sensation Levixone sent the crowd into a euphoric high. The star closed his set by descending from the stage to serenade fans for an up-close and personal feel that many surely enjoyed. With the crowd fully fired up, DJ Bankrobber ensured the momentum stayed high immediately launching into a set that had the crowd moving and grooving late into the night.

With another successful edition of Kwegonza Avenue concluded, anticipation is already building for what the future holds for bigger and better celebrations of Uganda’s rich heritage.