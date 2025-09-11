Pilsner King toasts to heroes of the Tooro Masaza Cup as Kyaka crowned champs

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDPENDENT | On Sunday, the fourth edition of the Tooro Masaza Cup concluded with a 2-0 thriller as Kyaka County was crowned the 2025 Tooro Kingdom Amasaza Cup champions. The 3-time finalists defeated Fort Portal City in a nail-biting encounter at the Kinyananisika Grounds.

The match was attended by hundreds of passionate fans and presided over by His Royal Highness the Omukama of Tooro Kingdom, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, in a demonstration of the power of grassroots football. Kyaka secured their victory with goals from Arafat Baluku and Fred Tumusiime in the 20th and 70th minutes, respectively, to seal their place in the history books and showcase the team’s resilient spirit.

Tooro Kingdom’s Sports Minister, Micheal Wandera, enthusiastically said, “We truly appreciate our players, people and sponsors for the wonderful and peaceful tournament that has once again brought together all the counties in the Kingdom.”

Speaking on the accolades, Pilsner King’s Representative, Lillian Kansiime emphasized the brand’s deep-seated commitment to supporting local sports. “We believe in the power of sports to unite communities,” said Kansiime. “We are here to celebrate the heroes from the players who showcase their talent on the pitch to the fans whose passion has been on display today and throughout the tournament. We are proud to be a key supporter of this celebration of pride.”

The 2025 Tooro Masaza Cup, which also made history by including a ladies’ netball final for the first time, continues to serve as a vital platform for talent identification and cultural preservation. Pilsner King is proud to raise a glass to the champions and all participants who made this year’s tournament a resounding success.

In celebration of the growth of the sport, Pilsner Lager honoured the exceptional individuals whose performances defined this season with accolades recognising:

Pilsner Goalkeeper of the Tournament: Anguzu Francis (Kyaka County)

Pilsner Most Valuable Player: Malik Yasin (Fort Portal City)

Pilsner Top Scorer of the Tournament: Kisaku Jonathan (Kyaka County)