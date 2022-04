PICTORIAL: Uganda Africa 7s champs, qualify for World Cup

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda are Rugby 7s Africa champion after winning all their matches at Kyadondo ground today. Uganda qualify for the 7s World Cup in Cape Town and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The top three teams qualified for the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens due September 9-11th in Cape Town.

Semi-finals

24 April 2022 Zimbabwe 26–17 Kyadondo Rugby Club

24 April 2022 Uganda 22–12 Kyadondo Rugby Club

Fifth-place match

24 April 2022 Madagascar 19–7 Kyadondo Rugby Club

Third-place match

24 April 2022 Zambia 12–19 Kyadondo Rugby Club

Final

24 April 2022 Zimbabwe 0–28 Kyadondo Rugby Club