PICTORIAL: Ekyoto Ha Mpango Festival

Pilsner Lager toasts to 30th Tooro Coronation Anniversary at Ekyoto Ha Mpango Festival

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ekyoto Ha Mpango Music Festival wrapped up a week of royal festivities in Fort Portal Town. Held at the historic Karuzika Palace grounds, the festival brought together a spectacular blend of culture, music and community as Pilsner Lager toasted with Tooro for the 30th Coronation Anniversary of His Majesty, Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

Thousands gathered to celebrate the rich heritage and modern spirit of the Tooro Kingdom, filling the palace grounds with energy from the moment the gates opened. The festival’s heartbeat was its celebration of community, a sentiment perfectly captured at the Pilsner Cultural Village. Here, groups of friends, both old and new, toasted to the King and the kingdom, enjoying the 4 Pilsner Lagers for 10k deal as they posed with crafts and took charge of the drums.

“It is an absolute honour to join in the celebration of the 30-year reign of the Omukama of Tooro at Karuzika Palace. This milestone alludes to the King’s commitment to preserving Tooro’s rich heritage while shaping the future by championing growth and development, values that align with us as the true King’s beer,” said Lillian Kansiime, UBL Pilsner Representative.

The festival’s lineup showcased Tooro’s talent, including sets from DJs Ken and Hash, and performances by Aliddeki Brian, Zaya Rosette and Big Doug to warm up the crowd. The House of Talent Cultural Performers then took the stage, captivating the crowd with a powerful cultural performance and the traditional amakondere dance, as the audience swayed along, deeply connected to the rhythm of the kingdom.

The King then graced the occasion, greeted by jubilant cheers and applause from the crowd. When the clock struck midnight, a spectacular fireworks display lit up the sky in honour of Omukama Oyo.

The festival launched into its next chapter with the soulful melodies of Tooro’s own Iryn Hindah, followed by Atwookie Richie. And to cap off the royal celebrations, the “King” herself, Cindy Sanyu, took the stage with an explosive performance delivering a spectacle worthy of a royal celebration.

She ran through her diverse catalogue as the crowd was taken on a journey for over an hour, reminiscing about the good days of the past, all the way to the present hits, including the new banger, “See You Tonight.” When she bowed off the stage, DJ Tony then took the decks and kept the charged-up crowd dancing into the early hours.

As Tooro Kingdom marked this historic milestone, an official said Pilsner stood proudly as the official partner and looks forward to more moments that bring people together to celebrate Uganda’s rich cultural heritage.