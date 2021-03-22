Tuesday , March 23 2021
PICTORIAL: Africa bids farewell to Magufuli

The Independent March 22, 2021

The body of Magufuli arrives at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma region (above & below) for a national farewell today. PHOTOS @Hakingowi

Dodoma, Tanzania | THE INDEPENDENT | African leaders have today given a final salute to Tanzania’s John Magufuli, who died last week. Presidents of South Africa, Zambia, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Kenya attended state funeral ceremonies at Dodoma, central Tanzania. Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni paid his final tributes at the Tanzania High Commission in Kampala. New Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan led her fellow citizens and the world in paying the last respects to former President Magufuli in Dodoma. Magufuli will be buried in his native home in Chato district in Geita region in a private ceremony on March 26.

ALL PHOTOS VIA HAKI NGOWI TWITTER @Hakingowi

New President Suluhu consoles widow on Magufuli, as State funeral was held in Dodoma attended by Presidents from South Africa, Mozambique, Kenya, Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe. PHOTOS HAKI NGOWI TWITTER

President Museveni and First Lady Janat Museveni pay their last respects at the High Commission in Kampala today, WHILE BELOW, Tshisekedi of DRC, Kenyatta of Kenya and Mnangagwa of Zimbawe sign the condolence book in Dodoma. PHOTO PPU

