PICTORIAL: Africa bids farewell to Magufuli

Dodoma, Tanzania | THE INDEPENDENT | African leaders have today given a final salute to Tanzania’s John Magufuli, who died last week. Presidents of South Africa, Zambia, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Kenya attended state funeral ceremonies at Dodoma, central Tanzania. Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni paid his final tributes at the Tanzania High Commission in Kampala. New Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan led her fellow citizens and the world in paying the last respects to former President Magufuli in Dodoma. Magufuli will be buried in his native home in Chato district in Geita region in a private ceremony on March 26.

ALL PHOTOS VIA HAKI NGOWI TWITTER @Hakingowi