Pesapal roots for contactless payments

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pesapal, a payment solutions provider has held an engagement activity with its tourism and hospitality sector customers to bolster digital transformation in the industry, it said on Oct.20.

Held in Kampala under the theme; ‘Adapt and thrive’, the event organisers aimed at discussing ways that the industry can harness technology to grow. Bradford Ochieng, the deputy chief executive officer at Uganda Tourism Board, reiterated the power of technology in transforming the sector at all touch points. “We need to build confidence in the sector in terms of security and make it safe enough for all customers. As we preach digitalization, there is a need to expand the infrastructure across the country to facilitate the use of technology and inclusivity at all customer touch points,” Ochieng said.

“Pesapal has been in the market for quite a while now. Within the tourism industry, hotels and restaurants make up a big portion of the business in terms of income generation, revenue, and employment. Also, it greatly influences customers’ experiences from booking, payments, and other service delivery. It is our pleasure that we have a regional local company pioneering this,” he added.

Pesapal executives said, they are committed to providing an integrated and advanced payment experience, ensuring it offers solutions that meet its customers’ day-to-day needs. Since 2009, Pesapal continues to offer a secure payment environment while complying with the highest safety standards.

Emmy Rono, the Pesapal country manager for Uganda said, digital payments have the potential to transform the economy. “Thirteen years ago, we started in the hospitality sector because we saw a digital gap, especially in travel. We listen to our customers and then come up with solutions that enable them to receive payments or digitalize their systems. We have grown over the years to offer services to businesses in other sectors such as retail and e-commerce,” she said.