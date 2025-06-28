Peruth Chemutai set for Eugene Diamond League

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan long-distance runner Peruth Chemutai has confirmed her participation in the upcoming Eugene Diamond League meeting, scheduled to take place on July 5th in the United States.

Chemutai, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist in the women’s 3,000 meters steeplechase, will line up against a highly competitive field that includes Kenya’s Faith Cherotich, who has claimed victory in three consecutive Diamond League races this season and Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi, the reigning Olympic champion.

The 24-year-old heads into the Eugene meet after finishing second in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the recently concluded Paris Diamond League. Her performance in Paris signalled a strong return to form as she ramps up preparations ahead of the World Athletics Championships due in Tokyo this September.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network (URN), Chemutai described the Diamond League series as a critical part of her build-up towards the championships.“ These Diamond Leagues are very pivotal in my preparations for the Championships.

They help me gain speed, endurance, and sharpness, which are all key to facing other elite athletes in Tokyo,” she said.

Her coach, Addy Ruiter, noted that their training is currently tailored towards improving her speed and endurance to maximise her competitiveness on the international stage. “The Eugene Diamond League will serve as a crucial test for Chemutai as she looks to cement her place among the world’s best ahead of the 2025 global championships”, says Ruiter.

