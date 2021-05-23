Pepe scores brace but Arsenal miss out on Europe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nicolas Pepe scored twice as Arsenal beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0, but it was not enough to earn a spot in Europe next season.

The Ivorian opened the scoring early in the second half when he controlled a pass from Calum Chambers and slotted past Robert Sanchez.

Pepe doubled the lead on the hour with a low finish after collecting a ball from Martin Odegaard.

Despite the victory, Arsenal will not be playing in a European competition for the first time in 25 years after finishing eighth on 61 points, one behind Tottenham Hotspur, who won at Leicester City.

Brighton finish in 16th with 41 points.