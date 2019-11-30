People’s government petitions court to kick EC chairperson out of office

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The People’s Government has filed an application in the High Court seeking for orders to remove Electoral Commission chairperson Simon Byabakama from office.

President Museveni appointed Byabakama in 2016 replacing Dr Badru Kiggundu.

Addressing a press conference at their office at Katonga on Friday, the Peoples Government Vice President Erias Lukwago noted that Byabakama is holding the office illegally because he never resigned his position as Justice of the Court of Appeal.

They also argue that Sam Rwakoojo’s the EC secretary is illegally in office since his second and final term as EC secretary expired in September.

According to Lukwago, Rwakoojo served his first term from September 2009 to September 2014 and was it renewed for more five years until September.

The other applicants include FDC President Patrick Oboi Amuriat, Proscovia Salaamu-Musumba, the MP Mukono Municipality Betty Nambooze, Ingrid Turinawe, Michael Kabaziguruka and Nyanjura Doreen and among others.

This is the second time Byabakama is being dragged to court over the same matter.

In August lawyer Male Mabirizi petitioned the High court seeking orders directing Byabakama to vacate the office of Chairman in the Electoral Commission.

According to the in a petition, Mabirizi argues that it is unlawful and illegal for justice Byabakama to continue holding two government offices at the same time.

