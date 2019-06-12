People Power seeks justice for injured supporters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The leadership of ‘People Power, a pressure group championed by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi has called on the Uganda police to duly investigate cases of brutality against its supporters.

The group alleged that some of its members are missing while others have either been injured or killed. Its spokesperson Joel Senyonnyi tasked the police to investigate cases where some people power leaders and coordinators are being targeted across the country.

Senyonnyi told journalists in Kampala that in one of the cases, their supporter Salongo Stephen Lukoma, a Councilor from Lyabaana Sub County in Buvuma district was shot dead by Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) in Buvuma Island last week. Lukoma was killed by a UPDF soldier who was reportedly stopping illegal fishermen in the lake.

According to Senyonnyi, in another case, Moses Okot P’Bitek, a Gulu-based lawyer and people power supporter was shot in the limbs by a security guard attached to the Amolatar Resident District Commissioner, while Bosmic Otim, a musician who supports people power in Gulu was injured, still in a scuffle with security personnel.

Ssenyonnyi says the public should enjoy the right to belong to a political group of their choice.

