Pearl of Africa Golf Series produces another close Rugumayo-Kibirige battle

Rugumayo wins POA finale at Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club
Lugazi, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG & UGC MEDIA | Like it was at the inaugural Pearl of Africa Golf Series at Kitante in February, the battle for glory at the Lugazi final leg today ended in a close battle between professional golfers Marvin Kibirige and Ronald Rugumayo.
Victory at the magnificent Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club this time round went to Rugumayo, who said he now has his eyes firmly on the Johnnie Walker Uganda Open that will be played at the same venue in August and September.
“I competed in this event mainly to prepare for the Uganda Open. My eyes are fully on the open,” Rugumayo said after his one-stroke victory over Kibirige. After a false start, 76 on day one, he bounced back with a one-under 70 to get back into contention before wrapping it with two 73s for a 292 total (+8) over 4 rounds.
“I generally putted badly throughout the tournament, and it was a good wake-up call before the Open,” added the MTN-sponsored South Africa-based golfer.
Rugugumayo, however, had to get his putting right in the final three holes to ward off Kibirige, who blew a chance to level the score in the 18th when he placed his tee shot wildly wide of the green. He still fought back for a par 4, but the title was gone.
For his work over four days, Rugumayo will take home Shs3.8m which is the lion’s share of the professionals’ kitty of Shs20m. But more importantly for Rugumayo, he will tee off the Uganda Open in September knowing exactly what to expect on a course that is full of hills and valleys, and has minimal room for error.
The exciting inaugural POA Golf Series has had three champions in the opening year. Kibirige won the opening at Kitante, followed by Herman ‘Deco’ Mutebi in Entebbe, with Rugumayo capping the series today.
The battle for Ugandan golf glory returns to Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club in August, and the immaculate facility is being improved even more for an expected massive crowd.
The Pearl of Africa series was supported by the Uganda Tourism Board, Uganda National Oil Company, MTN-Uganda, Crown Beverages, Mighty Rides, IOTEQ, Vivo Energy, NBS Sport, and the Uganda Golf Union.
It started with the amateurs event early in the week that had Joseph Kasozi emerge as champion. Kasozi’s victory will stand him in good stead ahead of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Open, due to take place at the same venue in just over a month. His final round of 71 had four birdies and four bogeys, but it was enough to sail him through, two strokes better than Juma Abiti, who had taken control on the opening day.
Senior #Golf(ers) Irene Nakalembe, Marvin Kibirige, Rodell Gaita Taddeo & Herman Deco Mutebi have graced the #POAGolfSeries #PearlOfAfricaGolfSeries & each brought their A-Game to the Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club.#ForTheLoveOfGolf #GolfInUganda @PepsiUganda @AquafinaUganda pic.twitter.com/K6FF6ywjhg
— POA Golf Series (@poagolfug) July 19, 2025
The opening season of the Pearl of Africa series has offered ideas on how to improve the competition, with organisers of the tournament confirming that the 2026 calendar will have a fourth course enlisted. An order of merit will also be instituted for the upcoming POA tournaments.
The Uganda Golf Union’s Dr. Jackson Were thanked the management of the Pearl of Africa series and reiterated the union’s commitment to help the tournament grow next year and beyond. Dr. Were also singled out Lugazi Hill Golf & Country Club management for preparing the course in a manner that offered the country’s best golfers a glimpse of what to expect next month.
Scoreboard Professional category
|POS
|NAME
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOTAL
|TTP
|1
|RONALD RUGUMAYO
|76
|70
|73
|73
|292
|+8
|2
|MARVIN KIBIRIGE
|74
|73
|74
|72
|293
|+9
|T3
|GRACE KASANGO
|74
|73
|76
|71
|294
|+10
|T3
|RODELL GAITA
|77
|71
|72
|74
|294
|+10
|T5
|CANARY KABISE
|73
|75
|76
|72
|296
|+12
|T5
|DAVID KAMULINDWA
|79
|73
|71
|73
|296
|+12
|7
|HERMAN DECO MUTEBI
|74
|78
|77
|73
|302
|+18
|T8
|IRENE NAKALEMBE
|74
|78
|76
|76
|304
|+20
|T8
|RONALD OTILE
|71
|76
|81
|76
|304
|+20
|10
|ABRAHAM AINAMANI
|78
|73
|80
|74
|305
|+21
|11
|ONITO OPIO
|80
|73
|77
|77
|307
|+23
|T12
|EMMA OGWANG
|76
|76
|82
|74
|308
|+24
|T12
|BULHAN MATOVU
|76
|78
|79
|75
|308
|+24
|T12
|HUSSEIN BAGALANA
|72
|79
|76
|81
|308
|+24
|15
|ABBEY BAGALANA
|75
|76
|85
|76
|312
|+28
|MISSED CUT
|MC
|TOM JINGO
|85
|71
|156
|+14
|MC
|DEO AKOPE
|78
|79
|157
|+15
|MC
|RONNIE BUKENYA
|84
|74
|158
|+16
|MC
|FRED WANZALA
|77
|81
|158
|+16
|MC
|SAMUEL KATO
|81
|78
|159
|+17
|MC
|SILVER OPIO
|81
|80
|161
|+19
|MC
|GRACE OCICI
|79
|82
|161
|+19
|MC
|PHILLIP KASOZI
|85
|77
|162
|+20
|MC
|VINCENT BYAMUKAMA
|77
|85
|162
|+20
|MC
|HENRY LUJJA
|81
|85
|166
|+24
|WD
|HERMAN MUTAAWE
|88
|WD
|WD
|WD