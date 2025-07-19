Pearl of Africa Golf Series produces another close Rugumayo-Kibirige battle

Rugumayo wins POA finale at Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club

Lugazi, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG & UGC MEDIA | Like it was at the inaugural Pearl of Africa Golf Series at Kitante in February, the battle for glory at the Lugazi final leg today ended in a close battle between professional golfers Marvin Kibirige and Ronald Rugumayo.

Victory at the magnificent Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club this time round went to Rugumayo, who said he now has his eyes firmly on the Johnnie Walker Uganda Open that will be played at the same venue in August and September.

“I competed in this event mainly to prepare for the Uganda Open. My eyes are fully on the open,” Rugumayo said after his one-stroke victory over Kibirige. After a false start, 76 on day one, he bounced back with a one-under 70 to get back into contention before wrapping it with two 73s for a 292 total (+8) over 4 rounds.

“I generally putted badly throughout the tournament, and it was a good wake-up call before the Open,” added the MTN-sponsored South Africa-based golfer.

Rugugumayo, however, had to get his putting right in the final three holes to ward off Kibirige, who blew a chance to level the score in the 18th when he placed his tee shot wildly wide of the green. He still fought back for a par 4, but the title was gone.

For his work over four days, Rugumayo will take home Shs3.8m which is the lion’s share of the professionals’ kitty of Shs20m. But more importantly for Rugumayo, he will tee off the Uganda Open in September knowing exactly what to expect on a course that is full of hills and valleys, and has minimal room for error.

The exciting inaugural POA Golf Series has had three champions in the opening year. Kibirige won the opening at Kitante, followed by Herman ‘Deco’ Mutebi in Entebbe, with Rugumayo capping the series today.

The battle for Ugandan golf glory returns to Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club in August, and the immaculate facility is being improved even more for an expected massive crowd.

The Pearl of Africa series was supported by the Uganda Tourism Board, Uganda National Oil Company, MTN-Uganda, Crown Beverages, Mighty Rides, IOTEQ, Vivo Energy, NBS Sport, and the Uganda Golf Union.

It started with the amateurs event early in the week that had Joseph Kasozi emerge as champion. Kasozi’s victory will stand him in good stead ahead of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Open, due to take place at the same venue in just over a month. His final round of 71 had four birdies and four bogeys, but it was enough to sail him through, two strokes better than Juma Abiti, who had taken control on the opening day.

The opening season of the Pearl of Africa series has offered ideas on how to improve the competition, with organisers of the tournament confirming that the 2026 calendar will have a fourth course enlisted. An order of merit will also be instituted for the upcoming POA tournaments.

The Uganda Golf Union’s Dr. Jackson Were thanked the management of the Pearl of Africa series and reiterated the union’s commitment to help the tournament grow next year and beyond. Dr. Were also singled out Lugazi Hill Golf & Country Club management for preparing the course in a manner that offered the country’s best golfers a glimpse of what to expect next month.

Scoreboard Professional category

POS NAME R1 R2 R3 R4 TOTAL TTP 1 RONALD RUGUMAYO 76 70 73 73 292 +8 2 MARVIN KIBIRIGE 74 73 74 72 293 +9 T3 GRACE KASANGO 74 73 76 71 294 +10 T3 RODELL GAITA 77 71 72 74 294 +10 T5 CANARY KABISE 73 75 76 72 296 +12 T5 DAVID KAMULINDWA 79 73 71 73 296 +12 7 HERMAN DECO MUTEBI 74 78 77 73 302 +18 T8 IRENE NAKALEMBE 74 78 76 76 304 +20 T8 RONALD OTILE 71 76 81 76 304 +20 10 ABRAHAM AINAMANI 78 73 80 74 305 +21 11 ONITO OPIO 80 73 77 77 307 +23 T12 EMMA OGWANG 76 76 82 74 308 +24 T12 BULHAN MATOVU 76 78 79 75 308 +24 T12 HUSSEIN BAGALANA 72 79 76 81 308 +24 15 ABBEY BAGALANA 75 76 85 76 312 +28 MISSED CUT MC TOM JINGO 85 71 156 +14 MC DEO AKOPE 78 79 157 +15 MC RONNIE BUKENYA 84 74 158 +16 MC FRED WANZALA 77 81 158 +16 MC SAMUEL KATO 81 78 159 +17 MC SILVER OPIO 81 80 161 +19 MC GRACE OCICI 79 82 161 +19 MC PHILLIP KASOZI 85 77 162 +20 MC VINCENT BYAMUKAMA 77 85 162 +20 MC HENRY LUJJA 81 85 166 +24 WD HERMAN MUTAAWE 88 WD WD WD