Pearl Magic sets stage for Uganda’s movie industry

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | While marking its 2-year journey, MultiChoice Uganda’s Pearl Magic has continued to shape the growth of Uganda’s film industry by setting stage for showcasing local content and talent.

In a Nov.05 statement, MultiChoice said over 145 Ugandan movie titles have featured on the channel – two of these having been produced by MultiChoice Talent Factory Students.

Launched in October 2018, the channel has a content mix of 100% Ugandan movies, dramas, comedies, music and lifestyle shows which nourish the culture of family time in many households around Uganda.

The shows that broadcast on Pearl Magic DStv and GOtv channels include but are not limited to; The Lukkas, Mistakes Girls Do, Sesiria, Tendo Sisters, Girl from Mparo, Mizigo Express, The Honorables, plus a musical show dubbed Jechili.

These shows resonate with the everyday life of Ugandans, and have guided the narrative of Uganda’s film industry.

“There is also a big push to ensure that we have a multitude of Original Productions with Our Perfect Wedding being the first of its kind. Other Original Productions include Story Yange, Date My Family Uganda, Sanyu, Mama@Me and Prestige,” the company’s statement adds.

Colin Asiimwe, the head of marketing at MultiChoice Uganda said Pearl Magic is positioned as a story teller with a blend of locally produced music and movie content premiered to ensure that there is something for everyone, and Pearl Magic has set pace for this realisation.

The statement quotes Uganda Film Makers and Associates, globally, as saying the movie industry generates over US$50 billion annually, and in Uganda, the film industry is estimated to generate about US$50 million per year.