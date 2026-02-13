Pearl Bank, World Vision and Vision Fund to boost Kamwenge water resources

Pearl Bank’s Partnership with World Vision Set to Rehabilitate Water Sources in Kamwenge for Long-Term Sustainability

Kamwenge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pearl Bank (formerly PostBank Uganda), World Vision Uganda, and Vision Fund International have announced a landmark partnership to rehabilitate water infrastructure across Kamwenge district. The initiative leverages the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) to Kamwenge District Water Management Association (KADWAMA) loan facility to repair non-functional boreholes and water sources while strengthening community management systems for long-term sustainability.

Despite Uganda’s progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 6, significant water access challenges persist in rural communities.

According to the Uganda Water Supply Atlas, overall water access in Kamwenge district reaches 77 per cent; however, communities face critical barriers, including technical infrastructure failures, low water yield, and maintenance gaps that undermine sustainability.

This partnership will directly benefit communities by restoring functionality to critical water infrastructure, reducing the distance and time spent accessing clean water, and improving health and livelihoods. The initiative will combine infrastructure rehabilitation with capacity building for local water management committees, ensuring that communities can sustainably maintain their own water systems.

Speaking at the launch in Kamwenge district, Carolyn Andama, the Head of Public Sector at Pearl Bank, emphasized the bank’s commitment to financing solutions that create lasting social impact.

“A functioning water source is a lifeline for any community,” Andama said.

Mentioning that “Pearl Bank’s purpose is to foster prosperity for Ugandans, and that also includes ensuring that communities have access to clean water and the infrastructure that enables education, health, and economic opportunity.”

She further explained, “This partnership also contributes to Uganda’s National Development Plan IV (NDPIV) priorities on water security and rural development. Through this initiative in Kamwenge, we are investing in the conditions that enable families and communities to build better lives and contribute to Uganda’s economic growth.”

“Access to safe water is fundamental to the well-being of children and the resilience of families and communities. Through this partnership with Pearl Bank and Vision Fund International, we are restoring critical water sources in Kamwenge District while strengthening locally led systems that enable communities to sustainably manage and maintain their own water services,” James Kaahwa, Program Operations Director of World Vision Uganda, said.

Eng. Lamu Olweny, Commissioner of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation, applauded Pearl Bank, World Vision Uganda, and Vision Fund International for the support extended towards community impact initiatives like rehabilitating the water sources that will enable the community to have access to safe water that ultimately leads to good health and economic development for the communities where these facilities will be stationed.

Kamwenge district will serve as the pilot district, with plans to scale this model to more districts across Uganda.