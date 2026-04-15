Pearl Bank records Sh47.3 billion profit after tax

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Pearl Bank’s full evolution from PostBank to its current identity has got another boost, with Pearl Bank’s latest financial results for the year ended December 2025 telling a story of strong growth. Profit after tax rose 34 percent to sh47.3 billion, customer deposits climbed 43 percent to sh1.42 trillion, and Wendi wallet balances surged more than fivefold to sh240.5 billion.

The bank’s growth trajectory over the years signals optimism for the banking sector, especially for a homegrown and fully Ugandan-owned bank that is beginning to redefine what banking can be.

Following the shareholders’ approval for the rebrand in June last year was not merely a change of name. It showed intent.

“PostBank spoke to access, particularly in its historical role as a custodian of savings and a vehicle for inclusion. Pearl Bank signals ambition. It reflects a shift from access to impact, to becoming a central player in Uganda’s economic transformation,” the bank said in a statement.

As Managing Director Julius Kakeeto has consistently framed it, the bank is building a “national impact-led financial institution”, one that measures success not just by profitability but by its contribution to expanding opportunity.

In agriculture, Pearl Bank is moving away from traditional, high-risk perceptions of lending to the sector and towards a value-chain approach, financing not just farmers but the ecosystems around them: suppliers, aggregators, processors, and off-takers. The aim is to reduce risk by understanding the full economic cycle.

Similarly, in its engagement with women, the Bank is leaning into targeted solutions that recognise their central role in household and community economies. Through group lending models and digital access, it is extending financial services to segments that have historically been excluded.

Pearl Banks Mobile Wallet Wendi’s growth from sh45.5 billion to sh240.5 billion in wallet deposits within a year is not just impressive. It suggests that customers are increasingly willing to engage with the Bank digitally, bypassing traditional branch-based interactions.

Officials said that because sustained digital growth does not simply add a new channel, it reshapes the institution. Processes must become faster. Risk models must become data-driven. Customer engagement must become continuous.

Without the constraints of legacy global systems, it has more room to adapt, integrating IT systems, experimenting with data-driven credit scoring, and exploring emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence in ways tailored to local realities.

Uganda has long lacked a banking institution with both the local grounding and the ambition to expand regionally. In contrast, Kenyan banks have leveraged domestic strength into cross-border networks.

“Pearl Bank’s rebranding suggests it is thinking along similar lines. The name itself, anchored in Uganda’s identity as the “Pearl of Africa”, is outward-looking. It signals an institution that sees itself not just as a domestic player, but as a potential regional one,” officials said

Adding that, “The bank’s purpose of Fostering Property for Uganda, which is implemented through its two high-impact goals of driving sustainable financial inclusion and stimulating entrepreneurship and services, continues to encompass the bank’s strategic position as an innovative bank that promises growth and prosperity for Ugandans.”

“Hence, as a homegrown institution, Pearl Bank is expected to support national priorities, under the ATMS that are aligned with the government’s 2040 development agenda, with a focus on key areas like agriculture, SMEs, and financial inclusion, to enable Ugandans to fully participate in the money economy that inspires economic growth.”