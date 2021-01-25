Pastoralists appeal for establishment of mobile courts

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Turkana pastoral community in Kenya and their Karamojong counterparts in Uganda want the governments of both countries to establish mobile courts in the conflict-prone corridors to increase and guarantee access to justice among pastoralists.

The pastoralists made the appeal during their annual peace review meeting of (Ateker) clan held in Kobebe dam in Moroto district over the weekend. They also asked the two governments to establish mobile schools in their kraals and hard to reach communities that would complement and feed the sedentary education system.

Peter Losigiria, a reformed warrior and peace member in Moroto district, said establishing mobile courts and schools in pastoralist’s kraals would help to get rid of people who have refused to stop rustling and help their children to have access to education.

“Am very sure and convinced that one’s these governments set up mobile courts to the conflict-prone corridors, it will stop conflicts because the criminals will become friendly and fear to be punished in court,” he said.

John Losia, another pastoralists and resident of Musupo in Rupa Sub County in Moroto district noted that the persistent cattle rustling among the pastoralists is a result of the absence of mobile courts to punish criminals who are disturbing peace among the two pastoral communities.

“Our brothers commit crimes and walk freely without appearing in the courts of law due to the absence of mobile courts if these courts are established that would be the end of this conflict, “he said.

Joel Lokoel, a Turkana pastoralist noted that pastoralists have no time to move several kilometres to attend courts, which denies them access to justice. Andrew Napaja Keem, the Moroto district chairperson assured the pastoralists that their plea will be delivered to the relevant authorities.

“What you are requesting here I will be in a position to forward it to the higher authority, but what’s very important is that you live as brothers and sister of one clan of Ateker,” he said.

********

URN