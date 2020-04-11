Pastor Kayanja donates 5000Kgs of relief food to Karamoja

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Moroto district authorities have received 5000 kilograms of maize flour for distribution to vulnerable families, thanks to Miracle Center Cathedral led by Pastor Robert Kayanja.

The food relief was delivered on Saturday morning by Pastor Kayanja’s company Mechanized Agro Uganda Limited which works with artisan miners in Moroto district.

It was received by Peter Ken Lochop, the Moroto Resident District Commissioner and LC V chairperson, Andrew Napajja.

Handing over the 200 bags of maize flour containing 25kgs each, Simon Nagiro, the Spokesperson of the Mechanized Agro Uganda Limited said the food is meant to benefit the most vulnerable and those hit hardest by the COVID-19 lock down.

He said the donation is aimed at helping people who have nothing to eat because their normal lifestyles have been affected by the COVID -19 prevention measures.

The Moroto district chairperson Andrew Napajja said the food aid was timely.

He said the district disaster response committee will work with LC 1 chairpersons of the 187 villages in the district and Municipality to identify vulnerable families.

Peter Ken Lochap, the RDC urged other development partners to support disadvantaged persons with relief food to ensure families don’t starve.

“We thank the pastor for standing with the people at this difficult time and for supporting our population spiritually. I encourage more partners to give this kind of support to our vulnerable groups and those worst hit by COVID 19 measures,” he said after receiving the relief food.

*****

URN