Parliamentary election losers in Karamoja call for calm

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two of the incumbent members of parliament in Karamoja who lost their re-election bid have called upon their voters calm down.

They are Fred Angela, the Moroto Municipality Member of Parliament and his Bokora counterpart, Terence Achia Sodium. Angela lost to his rival Francis Adome while Achia lost to John Bosco Ngoya. On Monday, Angela sat down hundreds of his supporters and appealed them to remain calm.

“I know our victory has been robbed but for the sake of peace, let’s calm down and do other things for the development of our Municipality,” he said.

Angella stood as an independent candidate while Adome stood on the NRM ticket. Terence Achia, the incumbent Bokora County Member of Parliament in Napak district has also appealed to his supporters to return to productive activities.

“Let’s go and do other things we have finished with the elections. Now it’s time to get engaged in Agriculture and business,” he told his supporters.

The two are part of nine incumbent members of parliament in Karamoja region who lost their seats.

The others are Rose Marry Nawot, the Amudat woman member of parliament, Christopher Akorikimoe, Pian County, Stella Namoe Nyomera, Napak woman Member of parliament, Samson Lokeris, Dodoth East, Micheal Ayepa, Ethur county, Bildard Adome, Jie County and Fr. Simon Lokodo from Napore county.

URN