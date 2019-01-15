Parliament Week 2019 starts with charity walk

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Parliament Week 2019 has commenced with a charity walk aimed at raising funds for the construction of a centre for persons living with albinism.

The charity walk was flagged off by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, at Parliament Building on Sunday 13 January 2019.

The Parliament Week is held under the theme: ‘Championing Accountability to Improve Service Delivery’and will run until 19 January 2019.

In Sunday’s walk, up to Shs46 million was raised towards the establishment of a center for persons living with albinism. The centre requires Shs5 billion.

Parliamentary Commissioner, Hon. Cecilia Ogwal, who represented the Speaker, said that people living with albinism need to be given hope, courage and absorbed into the community.

“People with albinism are living in agony. Silent discrimination is worse than open discrimination. Your lives are in danger all the time,” said Ogwal.

Ogwal also called on stakeholders to find ways of mobilizing funds to support Parliament’s efforts to establish a center for people living with albinism, besides the charity walk.

“The Speaker of Parliament has requested me to remind you that we have so far raised only Shs72 million out of the expected Shs5 billion. If only our partners could find other avenues of raising this money so that we can make this center a reality,” said Ogwal.

This year’s contributions came from various institutions including; departments of Parliament, Members of Parliament, Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ministry of Education and Sports, Uganda Cancer Institute, Uganda Tourism Board, East African Legislative Assembly Members of Parliament and Electoral Commission.

Other contributions were from Vision Group, Uganda Joint Christian Council, Malengo Foundation, AAR health services, Life changers, Action Aid Uganda and Federation of Uganda Football Association, among others, as well as individuals.

The week will be characterized by several activities aimed at bringing members of the public closer to Parliament. Such activities are; Interdenominational ecumenical prayers, meet your MP sessions, public Parliament and a panel discussion involving Local Council 5 Chairpersons.

Over 20 departments of Parliament and selected Ministries, Departments and Agencies will be exhibiting and showcasing their work throughout the week.

SOURCE: PARLIAMENT UGANDA