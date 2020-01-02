Parliament to vet newly appointed Ministers on Friday

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament’s appointments committee will on Friday vet nine ministers recently appointed by President Museveni.

According to a communication from the Clerk to Parliament, Jane Kibirige dated December 30th, the first person to appear before the committee will be Raphael Magyezi, the Igara East MP who was appointed Minister of Local Government.

Magyezi was the mover of the controversial constitutional amendment bill that saw the removal of the presidential age limit.

Others are; Judith Nabakooba the Mityana woman MP and former Police Spokesperson who was appointed Minister for Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), Molly Kamukama, the Minister of State for Economic Monitoring, and Denis Hamson Obua, the Minister of State for Sports.

The others include Robinah Nabbanja, the incoming Minister of Health for General Duties and the Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafusi.

They will be followed by the incoming State Minister for ICT and communication Peter Ogwang, State Minister for Environment Beatrice Anywar and Minister for State for Fisheries Helen Adoa.

URN