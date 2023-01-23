Parliament to probe NSSF wrangles 

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Speaker of Parliament Anita Among decided to institute a select committee to investigate the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged mismanagement of Shs 17 trillion shillings at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

The Speaker will announce a five-member committee on Monday next week, vowing not to allow the ongoing power fights at the NSSF that are affecting the operations of the Fund.

The decision to constitute the committee followed dissatisfaction with a statement issued by the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Betty Amongi regarding the ministry’s involvement with NSSF. The fund is supervised by both the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Gender.

The Speaker reiterated the importance of protecting workers’ savings stressing that any diversion of the funds is a criminal act hence directing the investigations into the operations and management of the Fund.

“I don’t want to say this money is cursed. But I have grown up over time seeing that whoever goes for workers’ money is rotting in prison. The money that goes to NSSF belongs to our workers. We are here to legislate for people, for our constituents and for humanity. It is one more reason why we must look at issues that affect the workers of this country,” she said.

*****