Parliament starts routine health check for MPs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has started a new health check routine that will see members undergo a routine examination to determine their blood pressure levels. Then voluntary drive is aimed at combating cases of high blood pressure among the legislators.

The decision follows concerns that most MPs do not monitor their blood pressure which often triggers complications, some of which have resulted in death. Medics say that high blood pressure is a precursor for heart attacks, stroke, kidney disease and dementia, among others.

Kasilo County MP Elijah Okupa one of the agitators of the drive says that tests will start this week. Okupa explains that the initiative is to ensure that risks are detected on time and action taken to prevent misfortunes.

Gulu Municipality MP Lyandro Komakech says that although the focus is on high blood pressure, efforts should be taken to ensure that legislators change their eating habits and stay away from junk foods.

Kasambya County MP Mbwatekamwa Gaffa, who tabled a motion seeking to encourage Ugandans to engage in physical exercise, says that having obese members is a time bomb.

However, Nakaseke South MP Ssemakula Luttamaguzi says that parliament should focus on reducing lifestyle diseases which are in most cases the triggers of high blood pressure.

*****

URN