Parliament seeks government action on renaming Kampala streets and monuments

The Independent June 30, 2020 NEWS Leave a comment

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and Parliament are seeking for government intervention on a way forward towards renaming of Kampala streets and removal of colonial icons.

Kampala, Uganda | Prossy Nansubuga | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has informed the house during plenary that she will forward the petition on renaming Kampala streets and removal of colonial icons to the office of the Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda for government action.

This has come after last week on Friday, a group of Ugandans headed by Mr. Apollo Makubuya petitioned Parliament calling for the removal of symbols, street names, colonial relics and renaming of Kampala streets and other landmarks in Uganda.

The petitioners said that geographical features like Lake Victoria which were initially named by colonialists were a continued glorification of colonial conquest and occupation.

The petitioners believed that the removal of symbols and renaming of Kampala streets and geographical features in Uganda will minimize colonial supremacy and heal the humiliation and brutalization of Ugandans and elsewhere.

In response to their petition, the Speaker hopes government takes action.

