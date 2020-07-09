Parliament seeks explanation for Mak student death

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has directed the Minister of Internal Affairs to explain the circumstances surrounding the death of Emmanuel Tegu, a student of Makerere University.

Tegu, a student of veterinary medicine was allegedly beaten by a mob near Lumumba Hall in Makerere University two weeks ago. According to the Uganda Police Force, the student was mistaken for a thief after he was found walking within the university campus during curfew time.

He breathed his last at Mulago National Referral Hospital on July 4, a week after the beating. A subsequent post-mortem report attributed his death to organ failure resulting from internal bleeding. Police have since picked up thirteen suspects including 10 youths and three security guards in connection to the mob action.

Gulu woman MP and Leader of Opposition Betty Aol Ochan told parliament that the events leading to the student’s death are very suspicious and demanded an explanation about the killing.

Eastern region Youth MP Ann Adeke Ebaju raised concern about the inconsistency in the police explanations which she says points to a bigger problem.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga said that so many deaths especially caused by Local Defense Unit personnel have not been explained and accounted for. She says it is time government explains to Ugandans what they have done to LDUs who have killed Ugandans.

Government has been given up to Tuesday next week to present a statement.

Since the lockdown, at least 11 people have been killed by security agencies according to data obtained by Uganda Radio Network. MPs recently expressed fear that the number of Ugandans to die of security brutality was more than the COVID-19, which is the reason for the lockdown.

URN