Parliament rejects proposal to move all public holidays to weekdays

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament on Thursday voted against a proposal to have all Public holidays that fall on weekends moved to weekdays to give Ugandans enough time to feel true meaning of public holiday.

Juliet Kyinyamatama Suubi, the woman MP Rakai district had sought permission of the house to introduce a bill entitled “the public holidays (amendment) bill, 2020” but this was rejected by the house when the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga put the question to the house.

In her justification, Kyinyamatama who had 10 minutes allocated to her to defend her bill said Public holidays do not have meaning if they fall on weekends, as many people stay away from celebrating it and also prefer to rest on that day in preparation for work.

She said for example the forth coming women’s day of 8th March on Sunday will not get the required attention it deserves as many people will be preparing for work on Sunday. Kyinyamata states the proposal would give Ugandans actual rest days as weekends with no additional obligations.

Before she could proceed however, members interrupted her with many hesitant on the move. When the Speaker Kadaga asked for seconders of the proposal, it took a minute until two members second Kyinyamatama’s motion.

When Kadaga put the question forward, the MPs who respond “nay” in objection of the proposal were more than those who responded “aye” in support of the move.

*****

URN