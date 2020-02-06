Parliament rejects Odonga Otto’s statement on fracas with Akol

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has rejected a statement from Aruu MP Odonga Otto following an incident in which he was slapped by Kilak North MP Anthony Akol.

Odonga Otto was rushed to Nakasero hospital last week after was allegedly assaulted by Akol.

Akol is said to have descended on Otto over claims that Otto was telling Akol’s voters to eject him from Parliament for selling their land in Amuru to government. Odonga alleges that Akol sold land in Amuru to Madhvani at 300 million shillings.

Eyewitnesses say Akol confronted Otto around the pigeonhole area and asked him why he was decampaigning him.

However presenting a statement on Wednesday, Otto instead involved in other issues which included Madhvani land in Amuru, issues of Amuru sugar, Land distressed people, incomplete bridges among others, which Kadaga rejected saying they are controversial and don’t qualify to be a personal statement.

Otto says he was assaulted by Akol and begged the Speaker to refer the matter to the disciplinary committee of Parliament.

Kitagwenda MP Abbas Agaba says the matter is controversial and portrays Parliament in bad light. He questioned whether having Otto made a statement is the right way to deal with the incident.

According to Kadaga, the statement Otto was reading before the house was different from what he was allowed to present. She says that what Otto said can’t qualify under rule 54 of personal statement and should be expunged from the Parliament Hansard.

*****

URN