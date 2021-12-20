Parish chief commits suicide over failure to repay loan

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPEDNENT | Two people in Lira, Kole district have committed suicide over failure to service loans acquired.

In Lira, Patrick Oming, the Amokoge Parish Chief in Wiodyek sub county decided to end his life after failing to pay back the money he obtained from Nen Anyim savings group where he was a treasurer. The money had accumulated to 10 million shillings.

Oming was also a member of Alik health center III management committee. He is survived by a widow and 5 children. Jolly Oming, the deceased’s wife told URN that her husband has been struggling to pay back the loan in vain. She said that at around 3am on Sunday morning, her husband picked a rope and run only to be found hanging on a tree next to Alik health center III.

Joseph Okori, the LC I chairperson of Abiamwonyi village confirmed the incident describing it as tragic.

Jasper Ogulu, a staff at Alik health center III where the deceased worked described his death as a big loss to the sub county. A security team led by Geoffrey Abigaba, the Lira District Police Commander visited the scene and handed over the body to the family for burial.

Meanwhile in Okwerodot sub county, Kole district, Sam Obili Olot of Lela Munu village also committed suicide over loan issues. According to reports, Obili chose suicide after his group members mounted lots of pressure on him to repay the loan he had taken because they wanted to share their proceeds.

URN