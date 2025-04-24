Parents demand transfer of headteacher for diverting UPE funds

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parents of Abela Primary School in Katakwi District on Tuesday locked the Head teacher, Isaiah Euchu, out of his office for allegedly diverting funds for curricular activities.

The disgruntled parents who stormed the school locked out the head teacher, demanding answers for his failure to take pupils to the athletics competition that was hosted at Apuuton Primary School last week.

Amos Omoligai, treasurer of the School Management Committee, says the school has experienced numerous challenges due to communication gaps and the lack of teamwork.

According to Omoligai, they approved and allocated 1.7 million shillings part of the UPE funds for curriculum activity, but they were not held.

Parents Richard Obore, Felister Amulit, and Jimmy Okello claim that the school has been mishandled and want the head teacher transferred.

Ben Odeya, PTA chairperson, says that the head teacher does not communicate with the PTA or SMC. He also said that teachers report late to school, and the headteacher has not taken action against them.

Irene Among, the Secretary of Education and Community-Based Services, directed the Head Teacher to organise a General Meeting before the end of the first term.

Geoffrey Omolo LCV emphasised the need for clear UPC responsibility, noting that mismanagement of UPE monies will result in an audit.

But Euchu dismissed the claims against him as false.

