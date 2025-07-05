Parents blamed for rising cases of child abuse

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in Moroto district have expressed concern over the increasing cases of child abuse, blaming the trend on what they term as parental neglect and failure to fulfill core responsibilities in the upbringing of children. According to local officials, many parents in the district have abandoned their role of nurturing and providing for their children, exposing them to child labor, sexual exploitation, trafficking, and denial of education.

Margy Lolem, the Moroto District Community Development Officer, said the problem has persisted largely due to poor parenting. She emphasized that families are the primary environment for instilling values in children, but that foundation is now crumbling. “Parents have failed to protect their children from abuse and have instead exposed them to hazardous livelihoods,” Lolem stated. “When basic needs aren’t provided, children resort to risky survival tactics.”

Joseph Onyang, the Katikekile Sub County Chief, pointed to a growing trend of children assuming parental responsibilities, a situation he said has exacerbated child marriages. “In the Tepeth community, girls are identified for bride price negotiations regardless of age. This has contributed to rampant teenage pregnancies,” Onyang noted.

He acknowledged the existence of laws such as the Children’s Act and Child Labor Act, but said enforcement remains a major challenge. “We need stakeholders to support the implementation of these bylaws to protect the rights of children,” he added. John Robert Adupa, the LC3 Chairperson of Lotisan Sub County, also weighed in, saying the problem is compounded by indiscipline among children, who no longer listen to parental guidance.

“Parents have lost control. Children are growing up without direction, and some have even attempted to beat their parents,” Adupa revealed. He called for community sensitization, including barazas to raise awareness among parents about better parenting approaches and communication with their children. Meanwhile, Moses Lokwii, the Deputy District Education Officer, cited pastoralism, mining, and child marriages as key drivers of child abuse in the Karamoja sub-region.

“These factors have pushed children into child labor with the indirect support of their parents,” Lokwii noted. “Despite having laws in place, enforcement is weak, and the consequences are dire.” Alfred Olila, the Acting District Police Commander for Moroto, agreed, saying the community remains largely unaware of the laws protecting children. “There’s little sensitization on child labor and marriage laws. People don’t understand the penalties, so the violations continue,” Olila said. He warned that the police will begin taking action against parents who neglect their duties and urged families to instill discipline, guidance, and moral values in their children.

