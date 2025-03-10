Panga-wielding thugs raid Namugongo, leave residents in fear

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A violent panga-wielding gang raided homes in Namugongo Nsawo Zone over the weekend, leaving several residents severely injured and hospitalized, while others lost valuables worth millions. The attack, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, has sparked outrage among residents, who are now demanding urgent security interventions.

According to Michael Ssendawula, chairperson of Nsawo Namugongo, at least three people who were critically injured in the attack are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals. Among the worst hit was the residence of Hajjati Gita, where two tenants, Barrack Benjamin Mathew and Eva Nsimire, sustained deep cuts and are now admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Victoria Hospital.

“They’re in a terrible state, with severe cuts. We’re just praying for them,” Ssendawula said. “I was told that one of the men tried to fight back as the thugs attempted to flee because the neighbors had started making an alarm from every house, and they cut him in the face,” he noted. The assailants also targeted homes in Nyenje, Bukongolo, and New City, where several victims suffered severe injuries.

Among them is Maxwell Mujuni, who is currently in critical condition. The attackers were forced to flee after neighbors raised an alarm. One of the survivors, Amulen Benna, recounted the harrowing experience of the night raid. She revealed that the thugs held a knife to her neck, threatening her life before making off with approximately 2.6 million shillings, as well as phones and expensive watches.

“I saw two men standing beside my bedroom at around 4:00 a.m. They held a panga to my neck, warning me to stay silent or face death. When they demanded money, I initially denied having any, but they began beating me and threatening harm. I had no choice but to reveal the money’s location. They stole the cash, along with my two phones and watches,” Amulen said.

Other residents who were attacked are now calling for stronger security measures, citing an alarming rise in housebreakings and violent crimes.

During the chaotic raid, victims managed to capture one of the suspects, a boda-boda rider. According to Ssendawula, some boda-boda stages, particularly Kazombo stage, have become hotspots for criminal activity, serving as gathering points for thugs and a hub for their illicit operations.

In recent months, there has been a public outcry over rising crime in areas such as Namugongo, Kiwatule, Kira, Bweyogerere, Kiteezi, Kasangati, Gayaza, and Matugga, where victims have been stabbed, hacked, and attacked in their homes—some fatally.

Despite this growing concern, Inspector General of Police Abas Byakagaba remains optimistic. He believes that the implementation of the presidential sub-county mode of policing will lead to a significant reduction in criminal activity.

The 2024 annual crime report indicates a slight decrease in housebreaking cases, with 3,019 incidents recorded by police, down from 3,329 in 2023. The Rwizi region reported the highest number of housebreakings, with 2,772 cases, followed by Kampala Metropolitan North, which recorded 235 incidents.

****

URN