Pamela Tumwebaze’s suspect murderer arrested

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Mukono District have arrested a key suspect in the murder of a Uganda Christian University Director of Students Affairs, as investigations into the killing continue.

According to Recheal Kawala, spokesperson for the Kampala Metropolitan Police, detectives are probing the murder by strangulation of Tumwebaze Pamela.

Pamela was a resident of Guafu West Village in Seeta Ward, Goma Division, Mukono District. The incident occurred in the early hours of February 11, 2026, at her home.

Preliminary findings indicate that at about 2:00 am, a housemaid reportedly encountered an unknown man inside her bedroom.

The intruder was allegedly wearing the deceased’s jeans and stockings. Upon being noticed, the suspect fled the scene carrying a laptop bag believed to belong to Pamela.

The maid, together with the children in the home, checked on Pamela and found her unresponsive in bed. She was rushed to Namirembe Church of Uganda Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police say specialized task teams were immediately deployed to pursue leads, collect forensic evidence, and track down those responsible.

Authorities have since confirmed that a joint security operation has resulted in the arrest of one of the key suspects linked to the killing.

In a post on X, Tom Magambo stated that the suspect was apprehended by a joint team comprising police and the Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force (JATT).

Police have cautioned that inquiries are still active and that a comprehensive report, including the suspect’s identity and possible motive, will be released once verification is complete.

****

URN