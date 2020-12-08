Pallisa district service commission on the spot for selling jobs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pallisa Resident District Commissioner, Kyeyune Ssenyonjo has tasked members of the district service commission to respond to accusations of selling off jobs to the highest bidder.

According to Kyeyune, he has continued receiving complaints on the conduct of the district service commission members since he was posted to Pallisa district from Manafwa in 2018.

“I have received several claims from applicants who claim to have paid Shillings 3 million to the commission members to secure jobs. That is why I have organized this meeting to task the commission members to explain the allegations leveled against them,” said Kyeyune.

John Robert Okiring Tukei, the Pallisa district service commission chairperson denied the allegations leveled against his team saying the applicants are conned by conmen who move around the district soliciting money with promises of helping them to secure jobs.

“As the commission, we are not soliciting any money from the applicants but we hear that some district officials solicit money from the applicants promising to speak to the commission,” he said.

John Michael Okurut, the Pallisa district chairperson says the issue of selling public jobs has been ongoing for some time. ”You see I am happy the RDC has managed to come upon this matter. Surely, most people have approached me requesting for jobs and others claim that the commission demands money from them,” said Okurut.

Charles Opolot Outa, the chairperson of People with Disabilities cried to the commission saying most PWDs suffer miserably even when they are dully qualified. According to Outa, his brother was tasked to pay Shillings 1.8 million when he applied for a job and was never considered even after paying.

An applicant who preferred anonymity claims that he was asked for Shillings 3.6 million when he applied for the position of parish chief.

