Pakistan to establish three “marble cities” for attracting investors

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Minister for Industries of Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province, Muhammad Khan Toor Utmankhail, said that the provincial government has named three major districts as “marble cities” to attract foreign and local investments in the mining sector, according to local media.

Dedicated markets would be established at the marble cities including Loralai, Khuzdar and Dalbandin to offer vast business opportunities to the investors, the Associated Press of Pakistan quoted the minister as saying on Sunday.

With establishment of the marble cities, employment opportunities for 30,000 locals will be created and the entire province would benefit from its associated benefits, the minister said.

The minister said all the facilities for carving marble stones would be provided to attract maximum investment in the sector. The move will also help fulfill the demand of various varieties of marble in the country and foreign markets.

Pakistan has huge marble resources which spread largely across three provinces including Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

