Pader district plans to demote underperforming head teachers

Pader, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pader District Council is considering an ordinance that could demote head teachers to classroom teachers if they fail to get at least one first grade among the pupils in their respective schools. The proposal was discussed during a full council meeting held on February 27, 2025, at the district council hall.

Awere sub-county councilor Tommy Abwoch Lameck raised concerns during the council proceedings over last year’s poor performance, emphasizing the need for accountability. He proposed that all 107 government-aided schools should be required to produce at least one first-grade pupil. “If a school fails to meet this target, the head teacher be demoted to pave the way for better leadership,” Abwoch stated.

Puranga Town Councilor Gladys Agnes Oyella who supported the motion, said that head teachers are responsible for enforcing discipline and ensuring good performance. She urged the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) to guide the council on drafting the ordinance.

However, CAO Michael Wanje reminded the council that such a policy may not be in the national education framework. He further advised that any ordinance should be aligned with existing policies and submitted to the Ministry of Education and Sports for review for approval before its implementation.

Pader District Inspector of Schools Francis Olwoch also cautioned against rushing into a new ordinance, pointing out that an education ordinance from 2011 already exists. He has emphasized that poor performance is a result of multiple factors, including parental involvement, teacher commitment, and school management.

Patrick Odong, the head teacher of Pajule-Lacani Primary School, a government-aided school with 3 first grade in 2024, criticized the proposal, arguing that it ignores challenges faced by schools in remote areas. He suggested that the district should first address issues like parental support, provision of school meals, and teacher motivation.

“The strict targets could pressure head teachers to manipulate results by recruiting top-performing students from elsewhere, rather than genuinely improving education. I called for sensitization efforts to involve parents in education rather than blaming school heads alone,” Odong explained.

A total of 1,224 failed the 2024 Primary Leaving Examinations out of 3,418 who sat, with only 85 first grades.

