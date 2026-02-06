Pachi Panda winners: Ugandan students turn plastic waste into instant rewards on Bugala Island

MTN Uganda, in partnership with WWF Uganda, will this weekend send the winners of the inaugural Pachi Panda Innovation Challenge to South Africa to compete in the continental finals. In this third instalment of the three-part Pachi Panda series, we highlight Bottle for Cash Eco-Drop, an innovation that seeks transform how communities collect and manage plastic waste.

Kalangala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Along the shores of Bugala Island in Kalangala District, students from Bishop Dunstan Nsubuga Memorial School are changing how communities interact with plastic waste. Bottles that once littered the lake are now dropped into smart bins, and moments later, the collector’s mobile phone receives digital credit. This is Bottle for Cash Eco-Drop, led by Derrick Kyambadde alongside teammates Martin Kigozi Koyamu, Pascal Kanyesige and Promise Nyesigira.

The initiative, which secured Shs 5 million for third place in Uganda, will now represent the country at the continental finals in South Africa in February, competing against teams from Zambia, Cameroon, Nigeria and the host nation.

“Growing up on the shores of Lake Victoria, we watched the water change from a clear blue to a graveyard of plastic,” Kyambadde says. “We wanted a solution that makes collecting plastic both rewarding and dignified.”

Uganda generates about 600 tonnes of plastic bottles every day, yet only 40 percent are collected, according to the National Environment Management Authority. The rest ends up in soil and water bodies, gradually breaking down into microplastics that are already entering the human food chain.

“Even a single bottle often goes uncollected because traditional recycling systems only pay once you have accumulated kilograms of plastic,” Kyambadde explains.

Bottle for Cash Eco-Drop addresses this gap using a Deposit Return Model that rewards every bottle, immediately. A user approaches an Eco-Drop smart bin, enters their MTN mobile number on the machine, and activates the system.

The user then inserts plastic bottles one by one. As each bottle is dropped, built-in sensors verify the material, scan it, and count it automatically. The system records the total number of bottles deposited during that session, preventing fraud while ensuring fairness.

Once the deposit is complete, the system calculates the reward by multiplying the number of bottles by Shs 10 per bottle. The total amount earned is generated instantly.

A confirmation message is sent to the user’s phone, detailing the number of bottles deposited and the amount earned. The money is credited to the user’s Bottle for Cash account and can be withdrawn through MTN Mobile Money.

Behind the scenes, the Eco-Drop system operates on Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) connectivity and is powered by a physical smart machine developed by the Bottle for Cash team. The machine is integrated with a backend platform and a mobile application that manages user accounts, tracks deposits and processes payments in real time.

“The innovation is simple but powerful,” Kyambadde says. “We convert litterers into collectors and provide immediate financial incentives that restore dignity and motivation.”

Pilot deployments along Lake Victoria have already reduced visible plastic waste while creating small but meaningful income streams. One hundred bottles earn Shs 2,000, enough for a basic meal, helping vulnerable youth build resilience while protecting aquatic ecosystems.

Technology, Kyambadde notes, is the backbone of the project. The team hopes to leverage MTN’s fintech APIs for deeper mobile money integration, Internet of Things sensors to enhance machine intelligence, and data analytics to map pollution hotspots, support local authorities and make environmental impact measurable.

Looking ahead, Kyambadde sees strong potential beyond Uganda. “Cities like Lagos, Nairobi and Accra face similar plastic challenges. With mobile money penetration and partners like MTN, our model can scale across the continent.”

Over the next five years, the team envisions deploying 10,000 smart bins across East Africa, achieving near total bottle collection rates and supporting a growing network of green jobs.

“By turning plastic into opportunity, we protect water, food and livelihoods, while contributing to Sustainable Development Goals ranging from zero hunger to clean water and sustainable cities,” Kyambadde says.

Bottle for Cash Eco-Drop illustrates how technology, incentives and community participation can transform plastic pollution from an environmental burden into a practical, life changing solution.