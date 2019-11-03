PAC directs Gulu University to evict private businesses

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Public Accounts Committee-PAC has asked Gulu University to evict all private businesses operating irregularly in the university precincts. They include among others banks, restaurants, printing and photocopying centers.

In his 2017/2018 financial year report, the Auditor General noted that more than 10 private businesses were occupying space in the University without tenancy agreements causing financial loss to the institution. The report revealed that physical inspection of the University premises revealed that the tenants were neither paying the tenancy nor utility fees.

Polly Philip Okin Ojara, the Chua West County MP and Deputy Chairperson of Public Accounts Committee – PAC, says that based on the audit queries, the University Management must write to the affected businesses to vacate immediately.

Tony Olanya, a student welcomed the move, saying the University is congested with makeshift structures, which he blames on management.

Mesach Kakalami, another student also welcomed the move, saying while such facilities have been offering useful services to the student fraternity, they should be evicted if they irregularly occupy University space.

A section of the business operators approached by URN declined to comment on the matter while some of them said they hadn’t received information of their impending eviction.

Khalid Mohamoud, the Assistant Public Relations Officer Gulu University, says management will heed to the lawmaker’s recommendation to evict the squatters.

The University is expected to follow the procurement guidelines when renting out its space to private service providers.

URN