Over 772 patients storm Mulago free surgical camp on day one

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 772 patients turned up on the first day of a week-long free surgical camp organized by Mulago Specialized National Referral Hospital to commemorate this year’s independence day.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Dr. Nobert Orwotho, the Surgical Director at the hospital, stated that on the first day, all 16 surgical specialists saw an average of 4 to 5 patients each.

Dr. Orwotho expects that every day, all specialists will see an average of five patients, totaling 60 to 70 patients daily. He revealed that they have received a high number of patients in orthopedic surgery, Ear, Nose, and Throat surgery, mainly in children who have difficulty breathing and airway blockages, and Gastrointestinal tract surgery.

The hospital’s Acting Executive Director, Dr. Rosemary Byanyima, said there has been a need to showcase the surgical services the hospital offers to Ugandans. She added that patients with minor surgical conditions are managed at regional referral hospitals, while those with specialized surgical conditions are referred to specialists for surgery.

Dr. Byanyima also revealed that the camp aims to help Ugandans understand the range of surgical services that the hospital can provide. Some individuals go abroad after fundraising and selling their properties for operations that could be done at Mulago.

Julius Baguma from Butooke Village in Kyegegwa left his home at 4 a.m. to seek eye treatment at Mulago after undergoing eye surgery a month ago at the same hospital. He expressed gratitude for the surgical operation, as he can now read small fonts, which he couldn’t do before the operation.

