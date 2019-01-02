Over 60 wounded in Algeria football clashes

Algiers, Algeria | AFP | More than 60 people, mostly police officers, were wounded in clashes with supporters at a football match in Algeria, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The fixture between top division club MC Alger and third league Village Moussa was marred by repeated stone-throwing before the referee called it off in extra time over fears for players’ safety, government newspaper El Moudjahid reported.

The round of 16 Algeria Cup match took place in Jijel, 360 kilometres (220 miles) east of Algiers, where Village Moussa fans started throwing stones after their team conceded a third goal in the first half.

Security forces responded with tear gas and ensuing clashes wounded 62 people including 45 police officers.

Jijel Civil Protection official Ahlem Boumala told the Algeria Press Service the injuries were caused by “stones and projectiles”.

Algeria has long been plagued by violence, sometimes deadly, with fans targeting both police and players.

In mid-November around 40 people including 18 policemen were wounded after a first division match in the capital city.

The previous month, more than 80 people including 30 police officers were injured after fans invaded the pitch at a top-flight match in Bordj Bou Arreridj, around 200km south-east of Algiers.

In 2014 Albert Ebosse, a Cameroon striker with JS Kabylie, was killed on the field by a projectile thrown from the stands.

The phenomenon has continued despite sanctions, fair-play campaigns and an interior ministry commission of enquiry.