Over 50 senior medical workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in Arua city on day one

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 50 Health workers in Arua City took the COVID-19 jab on day one of the exercise. The COVID-19 vaccination exercise, which was officially launched on Monday afternoon at the cancer ward in Arua Regional Referral Hospital targeted heads of departments.

Uncertainty about the impact of the vaccine on the body basing on their experience from the Ebola Vaccine, the administration of Arua Regional Referral Hospital decided to schedule a specified number of health workers from each department for vaccination on particular days.

Suzan Tabu, the Principal Nursing and Human Resource Officer at Arua hospital, one of those who took the vaccine, says that they were careful not to vaccinate much health workers so that in case of any negative impact, service delivery doesn’t breakdown totally.

According to Tabu, they decided to place heads of departments at the forefront of the vaccination campaign to serve as an assurance to the lower health workers to embrace the exercise.

A copy of the vaccination schedule at Arua Hospital indicates that the exercise is to be done after every two days as they monitor the health of the first recipients of the vaccine.

Martin Oroch, the Resident City Commissioner Arua who launched the vaccination exercise said they have earmarked five health centers in Arua City for the vaccination campaign.

He dismissed fears that some health workers could opt out due to fear of the anticipated negative impact, adding that he decided to secure a copy of the schedule so as to monitor and make follow-ups.

There are concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being used in the country following its suspension in some countries after some of the beneficiaries complained of the after-effects like blood clots.

