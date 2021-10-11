Over 200 teachers shun Covid-19 vaccination in Bududa

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A total of 229 teachers in Bududa district have shunned vaccination, seven months since vaccination of teachers was rolled out in Bududa district.

So far, 1,371 teachers and non-teaching staff in Bududa district have been vaccinated against Covid-19. The district received 9,313 doses of AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines for 1,600 teachers, a number that has not been reached in seven months.

Godfrey Nambale, the Bududa Assistant District Health Officer says that currently, most teachers have got their first dose waiting for the second. He appealed to them to refrain from social media reports and embrace the exercise like others so that they don’t lose their jobs as directed by the president.

Nambale said 86% of teachers have got their first dose and they are now appealing to them to go for their second dose.

He added that those teachers who have shunned vaccination are those who are ever on social media platforms reading negative claims about vaccination.

He said those that have not taken the jab shall not access classes and may miss out on their salaries, something he does not wish to happen hence affecting them and also rendering them vulnerable to contracting Covid-19.

Betty Khainza Nasta, the Bududa District Education Officer says they are also sensitizing teachers to desist from spreading false information about the vaccine.

Khainza says that once schools re-open, only vaccinated teachers and non-teaching staff will be allowed to access school premises, and so is encouraging those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so.

Tappy Namulondo, the Bududa Chief Administrative Officer advised teachers who have not yet been vaccinated to ensure they get their jabs because they are essential during these tough times.

Daniel Kikoola, the Resident District Commissioner who is also the chairman of district Covid-19 task force asked the teachers to know that they are playing with their own lives and that they should get vaccinated so that they don’t risk others.

He said they are still sensitizing them so that they can get their jabs.

*****

URN