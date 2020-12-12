Over 20 ‘substandard’ weighing scales confiscated in Arua

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Bureau of Standards-UNBS has impounded more than 20 substandard weighing scales in a three-day operation in Arua City. The operation was meant to verify the standards of the weighing scales used in shops and butcheries.

Most of the impounded weighing scales originated from China and have weak springs, which can easily be adjusted and manipulated by the users to cheat customers.

Gideon Mutabazi, the Chief Inspector of Scales and Head of Verification Enforcement UNBS told URN that they had repeatedly warned the business community against substandard weighing scales in vain.

Mahmoud Ijosiga Bakole, the coordinator Arua Chamber of Commerce and a produce dealer welcomed the operation, saying many business people are still ignorant of the need to verify their weighing scales.

According to Ijosiga, there is need for UNBS to establish, a regional office to undertake regular sensitization of the business community and verification of weighing scales with ease.

He says that due to the negative impact of COVID-19 most business people evaded verification of their weighing scales.

According to information from the Business Community in Arua, the ‘substandard weighing scales cost between Shillings 50,000 and 75,000, while the standard ones cost Shillings 250,000.

Reports say most of the ‘substandard’ scales sold and used in Arua, come from DR Congo and South Sudan.

********

URN