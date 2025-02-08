Over 10,000 unaccounted for after failing PLE in Luwero

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 10,811 candidates remain unaccounted for after failing Primary Leaving Examinations in Luwero district in the past ten years.

According to the results of Primary Leaving Examinations, 10,811 pupils have failed PLE from 2014 to 2024.

The results indicate that 1,085 candidates failed PLE in 2024, 1,264 candidates failed in 2023, 1,347 candidates failed in 2022 and 1,220 candidates failed in 2021 among other years.

The highest number of candidates who failed was recorded in 2016 when 1,432 candidates were ungraded out of 11,328 candidates that sat and 1,357 candidates out of 10,760 candidates that sat in 2014 failed among other years.

The PLE results also indicate that in ten years, an additional 3291 registered candidates didn’t turn up to sit exams.

Although the ungraded candidates are allowed to repeat Primary seven class and reset the exams, head teachers say many don’t return and drop out of the education system plunging them into semi-illiteracy.

Saidat Nakato the Deputy Headteacher of Kasana UMEA Primary School said between 2023-2024, the school didn’t receive any candidates who wanted to repeat the P.7 class.

Nakato added that in 2022, three pupils registered to repeat the class even though those who failed at the school and across the district were high. She added that even the few that repeat the class, tend to change schools to avoid shame.

Godfrey Ssendikaddiwa the headteacher of Luwero Boys Primary School said that the majority of the candidates drop out of school after failing PLE and seek training in petty jobs like tailoring.

Ssendikaddiwa added that in other cases, even when candidates can pass after repeating class, the parents lose morale in paying fees and order them not to dare again.

Several children of school-going age are always seen in Luwero town council vending agricultural produce whereas others work in saloons and other workshops after dropping out of school.

Two children told the reporter in Luwero town council that the grandparents discontinued their education after failing PLE and ordered them to vend agricultural produce for their survival.

Hajji Yusuf Kamulegeya the Luwero District Inspector of Schools said that he has ordered the headteachers to account for all learners that fail examinations and ensure that they eliminate such cases.

As a result, the religious institutions which are the founders of UPE schools say they are equally concerned high number of learners failing PLE in Luwero.

Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa the Luwero District Kadhi said that the number of candidates failing must be a concern for all parents and local leaders because these may end up becoming criminals that terrorize communities in the future.

Mulindwa said that as a Muslim district, he has created an Inspectorate Authority to monitor schools and help them eliminate the number of candidates that fail PLE.

He also asked the Ministry of Education to establish free skilling centres in the district to absorb such candidates who fail PLE.

Reverend Canon Mephibosheth Musisi the Luwero Anglican Diocesan Secretary for Education said that although there has been a reduction in the number of candidates failing in recent years, there are still concerns and efforts should be made to eliminate the cases.

Musisi said that they intend to administer appraisal forms per each headteacher in an Anglican church-founded school and those who fail to meet the set targets will be removed to save learners from failing.

Erastus Kibirango the LCV Chairman of Luwero District said that the headteachers of 15 schools that recorded a high number of candidates will be summoned to appear before the Sanctions and Rewards Committee to show cause why they should be disciplined over incompetence.

Kibirango added that they have also directed that each parent in Luwero must pay lunch fees to their children to enable them to concentrate on lessons and pass examinations.

He noted that school headteachers have been directed to invite Parents Teachers Association meeting and pass the resolution on the same but in case anyone claims that he or she can’t afford it, the names must be submitted to his office for further action.

“We can look on as children failing examinations because parents and headteachers are not fulfilling their obligations. We are going to be tough so that we reduce the number of candidates failing to save their future” Kibirango said.

The causes of failure of learners range from absenteeism of both teachers and learners, lack of parental support, and indiscipline among others.

According to the Population and Housing Census report for 2024, at least 26.0 percent of children aged 6 to 12 were out of school. The findings further indicate that 34.2 percent of children aged 13-17 were out of school.

