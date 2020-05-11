Over 10,000 coronavirus cases in South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa | AFP | The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa has topped 10,000, including 194 fatalities, Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize announced on Sunday.

“As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 10,015, the minister said in a statement.

“We note with concern that the Western Cape and Eastern Cape combined comprises 84 percent of the total new cases,” Mkhize added.

The death toll of 194 is an increase of eight on the previous figure.

South Africa is the worst-hit country in sub-Saharan Africa

Since May 1 the government has gradually eased the confinement measures put n place in late March to stem the spread of the virus.