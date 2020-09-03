Four more suspects arrested over illegal possession of gov’t pistol

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kakumiro have arrested four more suspects over illegal possession of a government pistol.

The suspects whose identities have been concealed by police for fear of jeopardizing investigations were arrested on Wednesday night following an operation conducted by joint security operatives comprising of the police and the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF. The suspects are all residents of Kampala.

They are believed to be connected to Ivan Nyanzi, a resident of Katooke zone in Kawempe Kampala district who was found in possession of a government pistol registration number UG1012801417 in Kakumiro district on Tuesday.

Nyanzi was arrested red-handed with the pistol on Tuesday from Kikwaya trading centre in Kakumiro district at a campaign rally organized by Dr Baltazar Kasirivu Atwooki, the Bugangaizi west Member of Parliament who is also the State Minister for Economic Monitoring.

He was immediately whisked to Kakumiro central police station and later transferred to the directorate of criminal investigations in Kampala for further interrogations.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network on Thursday that the four arrested suspects are accomplices of Nyanzi who fled during his arrest.

He says that since then, security operatives comprising of police and the Uganda peoples defense forces-UPDF launched an operation of hunting for them, until they were arrested on Wednesday night from various parts of Kakumiro district. They have since been detained at Kakumiro central police station for interrogations.

According to Hakiza, they are currently investigating circumstances under which the suspects came and pitched camp in Kakumiro yet they are residents of Kampala.

URN