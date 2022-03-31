Ordnance explosion kills 2 pupils, critically injures 2 others in Gulu

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An explosion has killed two pupils and left two others critically injured in Omel sub county, Gulu district. Bosco Abonga, the Deputy Speaker of Omel sub county identifies the deceased as Ronald Rubangakene,12 and Morris Opiyo,13.

The injured are Derrick Okello,13 and Brian Rubangakene,12. They are all pupils of Bul Kur Primary School in Bul Kur ‘’B’’ village. The injured are receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of Gulu Regional Referral Hospital.

Abonga told URN that the incident occurred at around midday on Wednesday along Ogwari road as the pupils were on their way home. He explains that the minor branched into a bush along the road to harvest brooms where they discovered the unexploded ordnance and picked it.

He says that the pupils started playing with the explosive by severally hitting it on a tree log prompting it to explode killing the two instantly. Abonga says that the other two victims sustained deep cuts on the stomach and arms.

Walter Tootika, the Omel sub county LC III chairperson described the incident as saddening, noting that everyone should report such strange items to responsible authorities.

He also asked the government to intensify the search for explosives in war-ravaged areas in order to avoid such occurrences.

A team of security detectives had cordoned the scene by the time of publishing this story. Early this year, residents discovered unexploded ordnance and immediately notified security. The area is one that was severely affected by the over 20-years long insurgency in Northern Uganda perpetrated by the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebels.

URN