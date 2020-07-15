Only 55 guests to attend Kabaka’s coronation anniversary

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Only 55 guests will attend the 27th coronation anniversary of the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

According to David Kyewalabye Male, the Kingdom minister in charge of Culture who is the organizing committee chairperson, this is meant to stop the spread of the corona virus.

Kabaka’s celebrations are usually attended by thousands of people from across the kingdom.

However due to restrictions on public meetings because of the Corona virus pandemic, the Kingdom also changed the venue of the celebration from Kyankwanzi in Ssingo County to the Kabaka’s Palace at Mengo.

Kyewalabye said despite inviting a few people, they will observe all Covid19 guidelines issued by the Health Ministry such social distancing, washing hands with soap and using sanitizers, wearing masks and measuring the body temperature of all guests before they can access the venue.

He said cultural functions like the Kabaka sounding the Mujaguzo drums will also be performed because they are very important aspects of Buganda culture.

However, activities that can’t be carried out without contravening social distancing guidelines like carrying the Kabaka shoulder high [Okukongojja] will not be performed.

During the function, the Kabaka will also honor five people for their exceptional service to the Kingdom and the country at large.

These include, former journalist, John Johns Eyakuze, Prof. Josephine Nambooze the first female doctor in Uganda, Sheikh Rajab Kakooza, the former director of Sharia at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, Rev. Samuel Kasujja, the priest who baptized the Kabaka and former DP President General. Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere.

Kabaka Mutebi was enthroned on July 31, 1993 following negotiations between the Central government and Mengo.

*******

URN