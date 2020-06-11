Only 40 people to attend Kasirye Ggwanga’s funeral- UPDF

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Only about 40 people will attend the funeral of the late Major General Samuel Wasswa Kasirye Ggwanga, Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF has announced.

Kasirye Ggwanga breathed his last at Nakasero Hospital on Tuesday morning where he was in intensive care.

His body is currently at Bombo military hospital where it will leave on Friday morning for burial at Nkene village in Busunju in Mityana district.

However, the UPDF Deputy Spokesperson, Lt. Col Deo Akiiki says only a few people will be cleared to attend the funeral in line with the Covid-19 preventive guidelines instituted by Ministry of Health.

According to Akiiki, the mourners with comprise a sizable number of family members and military officials who will be named to avoid crowding.

He explains that the UPDF Medical Service team has taken over the burial grounds to ensure compliance with Covid-19 preventive measures such as hand sanitizing, social distancing and wearing face masks.

In one of his televised address on the Covid-19 lockdown, President Yoweri Museveni said that burials should be attended by not more than 10 people and these should only be close relatives.

*****

URN