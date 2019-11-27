Online registration portal for health professionals launched

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has launched an online system for the renewal of annual practicing licenses for health professionals and health facilities in Uganda.

The on-line portal www.ehealthlicense. go.ug has provisions where a doctor can upload copies of their documents and then get practicing licenses printed.

Dr Katumba Ssentongo the registrar of Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council says this will save them the 40 million shillings they spend annually on printing certificates.

He says that doctors from across the country had to travel all the way to the council’s headquarters which can be quite costly for some of them.

With benefits that come with having data saved on the web, he said they will now be guaranteed of data security since already they suffered a blow before 1998 when the doctors register got lost as they shifted from offices in Entebbe to Kampala.

Dr Charles Olaro, the Director Clinical Services at the Ministry of Health says the on-line platform comes in handy at the time when client feedback is key in healthcare.

He says the portal has a provision where a doctor’s license can be verified and where one can log in a complaint.

However, while the other councils including the Allied Health Professionals Council have already handed in their data for uploading, the nurses council has not yet submitted in theirs.

The plan according to the Ministry is to register and give user names to all continuing health professionals. The new professionals will have to register on their own.

URN