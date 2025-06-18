One killed, several injured in Kenya protests

NAIROBI, KENYA | Xinhua | One person was reported killed in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Tuesday as protests flared for a second consecutive week, paralyzing businesses and leaving scores injured.

The demonstrations were sparked by the reported June 8 death of Albert Ojwang, a teacher and social media personality, who died while in police custody. Ojwang had been accused of defaming Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Langat. His death triggered public outrage and a wave of protests that began on June 12.

Protesters accused police of abducting and killing government critics. Carrying placards and chanting anti-government slogans, they took to the streets to demand justice.

“Stop police brutality,” read one placard held by a young protester along Kenyatta Avenue. Nearby, another group chanted, “We are peaceful, stop killing us.”

Police responded with tear gas, leading to running battles as the protests turned violent. Business owners in the central business district (CBD) shuttered their shops amid fears of looting and clashes, including with rival pro-government demonstrators.

Streets in the CBD, usually teeming with activity, were largely deserted. While some office workers and commuters stayed away, many who were already in the area scrambled to leave.

Langat said on Monday that he was stepping aside “in view of the ongoing investigations” into Ojwang’s death. The senior police officer is accused of failing to acknowledge that he was the complainant and of issuing illegal orders that led to the blogger’s death.

Public transport across the capital was also heavily disrupted as operators withdrew their vehicles for safety.

“Today, we have lost business. Few people commuted to the city center. We hope the issues raised will be resolved soon,” said Samuel Wekesa, a matatu operator on the Nairobi-Kitengela route.

Similar protests were reported in the coastal city of Mombasa, where violence left scores injured and many arrested. Police struggled as confrontations escalated. ■